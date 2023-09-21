Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Albania joins the G7 declaration on 'security guarantees' for Ukraine

by Kateryna Ilnytska September 21, 2023 8:07 AM 1 min read
Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama (C-L) listens as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Parliament of Albania via video-link during the plenary session in Tirana, Albania on May 03, 2022. (Photo by Olsi Shehu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In New York, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama have officially inked a joint declaration pertaining to Ukraine's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration, according to Ihor Zhovkva, presidential office deputy head.

The document outlines Albania's willingness to extend political, military, technical, defense, and humanitarian support to Ukraine within the framework of bilateral and international collaboration.

Albania, currently holding the presidency of the U.N. Security Council as a non-permanent member and a NATO member since 1999, now stands as the 25th nation to officially affirm its unwavering support for Ukraine's accession to the military alliance.

"This symbolic act coincides with the anniversary of the joint address delivered by the President, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on September 30, 2022, which outlined Ukraine's bid for NATO membership," Zhovkva said.

Albania has also expressed its readiness to participate actively in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction efforts, according to Zhovkva.

Zelensky, Scholz meet in New York
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York on Sept. 20 to discuss German aid to Ukraine and the situation at the front lines.
The Kyiv IndependentKris Parker
Author: Kateryna Ilnytska
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.