Zelensky, Scholz meet in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York on Sept. 20 to discuss German aid to Ukraine and the situation at the front lines.

According to an announcement posted over Telegram, Zelensky and Scholz discussed the situation at the front and the priority needs of the military. Germany has announced a new military aid package worth $430 million in recent days, though it remains to be seen if the desired long range missiles will be included.

In May the German government announced a military aid package of approximately $3 billion worth of material, the largest single package to date. This followed the March announcement of $13 billion worth of aid and credit, with $3 billion allocated for 2023 and $9.4 billion in credit for the years 2024 through 2032.

The supply of German military aid to Ukraine following the full-scale Russian invasion has marked a historic shift in policy, with Germany leading the distribution of the advanced Leopard 2 battle tanks this past spring.

Zelensky and Scholz also reportedly discussed the importance of protecting civilian infrastructure in this upcoming winter and the maintenance of Ukrainian grain exports. Germany is scheduled to host the next Ukrainian Recovery Conference in 2024.