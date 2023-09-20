Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky, Scholz meet in New York

by Kris Parker September 21, 2023 2:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York on Sept. 20 to discuss German aid to Ukraine and the situation at the front lines.

According to an announcement posted over Telegram, Zelensky and Scholz discussed the situation at the front and the priority needs of the military. Germany has announced a new military aid package worth $430 million in recent days, though it remains to be seen if the desired long range missiles will be included.

In May the German government announced a military aid package of approximately $3 billion worth of material, the largest single package to date. This followed the March announcement of $13 billion worth of aid and credit, with $3 billion allocated for 2023 and $9.4 billion in credit for the years 2024 through 2032.

The supply of German military aid to Ukraine following the full-scale Russian invasion has marked a historic shift in policy, with Germany leading the distribution of the advanced Leopard 2 battle tanks this past spring.

Zelensky and Scholz also reportedly discussed the importance of protecting civilian infrastructure in this upcoming winter and the maintenance of Ukrainian grain exports. Germany is scheduled to host the next Ukrainian Recovery Conference in 2024.

Ukraine war latest: Strikes on command post in Crimea, saboteurs attack airbase near Moscow
Key developments on Sept. 20: * Ukrainian military claims successful strike on Black Sea Fleet command post near Sevastopol * Russia attacks Ukraine with 24 drones overnight, oil depot hit in Kremenchuk * Planned $325 million US military aid package for Ukraine not to include ATACMS * ISW: Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Kris Parker
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.