Media: Explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi

Explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi early in the morning of June 4, the Suspilne news outlet reported at around 3:30 a.m. local time.

The city of Kropyvnytskyi is the administrative center of the Kirovohrad Oblast and is located 300 kilometers south of Kyiv.

Andriy Raykovych, the governor of the Kirovohrad Oblast, urged residents to stay inside.

Air raid alerts were activated in the city of Kyiv and many Ukrainian oblasts, with the exception of the country's western-most oblasts, just before 2 a.m. local time on June 4.