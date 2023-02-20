Air raid alerts on across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air raid alerts were turned on Feb. 20 across Ukraine after Russian military aircraft took off from Belarus airfields.

The air raid alerts went on as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ukraine. In Kyiv, Biden is meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two were filmed walking near the St. Michael Cathedral in central Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 20, heading towards a memorial wall honoring Ukrainian soldiers fallen in Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014. Later, Zelensky posted a photo with Biden, confirming the visit.