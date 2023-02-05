Air Force: Ukrainian service members leave for training on French-Italian Mamba air defense system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian servicemen have left for training after France and Italy approved to deliver Italian-French SAMP-T air defense systems, also known as Mamba, to Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said.

Training on the medium-range air defense systems is expected to be completed in spring, when the new Ukrainian operators "will return to Ukraine with the knowledge, skills, and the Mamba systems themselves,” Oleshchuk said.

According to CNN, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said his country must fix some “technical issues” before sending air defense systems to Ukraine.

Italy operates six SAMP-T systems, including one for training.