Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukrainian service members leave for training on French-Italian Mamba air defense system

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 1:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian servicemen have left for training after France and Italy approved to deliver Italian-French SAMP-T air defense systems, also known as Mamba, to Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said.

Training on the medium-range air defense systems is expected to be completed in spring, when the new Ukrainian operators "will return to Ukraine with the knowledge, skills, and the Mamba systems themselves,” Oleshchuk said.

According to CNN, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said his country must fix some “technical issues” before sending air defense systems to Ukraine.

Italy operates six SAMP-T systems, including one for training.

Ukraine's Christmas wish list: What is needed to end the war quickly
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.