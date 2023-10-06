Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 25 of 33 drones launched by Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 6, 2023 9:57 AM 2 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 25 of the 33 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 6.

As the previous day, the drones were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea, and headed toward Ukraine from several different directions., according to the Air Force.

The Air Force used a variety of methods to repel the drones, including air defense systems, aircraft, electronic warfare, and fire teams.  

The drones were downed over a large area of Ukrainian territory, including over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr Oblasts.

Earlier on Oct. 6, it was reported that drones had targeted the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast's Izmail district.

A grain storage facility was damaged in the attack and nine trucks caught fire, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. The fire has been extinguished. There was no information about casualties at the time of the publication.

On Oct. 5, Russian forces struck a cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast during a memorial service, killing at least 51 people.

The attack, likely carried out with an Iskander missile, appears to have been the deadliest single attack on civilians in Ukraine this year, surpassing the death toll of Russia’s Jan. 14 missile strike against a Dnipro apartment building, which claimed the lives of 46 people.

Ukraine war latest: Russia kills 51 people in single deadliest attack against civilians this year
Editor’s note: This article contains graphic images. The Kyiv Independent doesn’t blur these images. We show Russia’s war as it is. Key developments on Oct. 5: * Russia attacks the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people, injuring 6 * Zelensky visits Spain for European Political Co…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
