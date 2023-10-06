Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 25 of 33 drones launched by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 25 of the 33 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 6.

As the previous day, the drones were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea, and headed toward Ukraine from several different directions., according to the Air Force.

The Air Force used a variety of methods to repel the drones, including air defense systems, aircraft, electronic warfare, and fire teams.

The drones were downed over a large area of Ukrainian territory, including over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr Oblasts.

Earlier on Oct. 6, it was reported that drones had targeted the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast's Izmail district.

A grain storage facility was damaged in the attack and nine trucks caught fire, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. The fire has been extinguished. There was no information about casualties at the time of the publication.

On Oct. 5, Russian forces struck a cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast during a memorial service, killing at least 51 people.

The attack, likely carried out with an Iskander missile, appears to have been the deadliest single attack on civilians in Ukraine this year, surpassing the death toll of Russia’s Jan. 14 missile strike against a Dnipro apartment building, which claimed the lives of 46 people.