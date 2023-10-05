Air Force: Ukraine downs 24 of 29 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 24 of the 29 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 5.

According to the report, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea and approached Ukraine from the southern direction.

Some 24 attack UAVs were downed over Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts by Ukrainian air defenses in cooperation with the Air Force, the military said.

Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said that 10 drones were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast and five over Odesa Oblast.

The remaining nine UAVs were downed over Kirovohrad Oblast, but the region also suffered infrastructure damage as a result of the strike, Bratchuk noted. The attack started a fire which was quickly contained, and no casualties were reported, the official clarified.