Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 24 of 29 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek October 5, 2023 8:19 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 kamikaze drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces shot down 24 of the 29 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 5.

According to the report, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea and approached Ukraine from the southern direction.

Some 24 attack UAVs were downed over Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts by Ukrainian air defenses in cooperation with the Air Force, the military said.

Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said that 10 drones were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast and five over Odesa Oblast.

The remaining nine UAVs were downed over Kirovohrad Oblast, but the region also suffered infrastructure damage as a result of the strike, Bratchuk noted. The attack started a fire which was quickly contained, and no casualties were reported, the official clarified.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
