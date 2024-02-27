Air Force: Ukraine downs Russian Su-34 aircraft

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Feb. 27.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes, including two A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the past two months, each costing around $330 million.

"Yesterday, Russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but this will not always be the case!" Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

"That's why I advise the occupiers to see their relatives before each departure, just in case. Because who knows who will be lucky or unlucky next time."

Ukraine reportedly downed a Su-34 on Feb. 21, a Su-34 and a Su-35S plane on Feb. 19, a Su-34 plane on Feb. 18, as well as two Russian Su-34 fighter jets and another Russian Su-35 combat aircraft on Feb. 17.

Russia has lost almost 340 planes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21.

There are signs that the uptick in aircraft losses has caused Russia to change its aerial strategy, reducing the number of sorties flown by Russia's Air Force, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in December 2023.