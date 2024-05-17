Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs all 20 Russian drones overnight

by Kateryna Denisova May 17, 2024 9:26 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2024. Members of the group protect the Ukrainian sky from the Russian ‘Shahed’ (or ‘Geran’) drones. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defenses downed all 20 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on May 17, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts, Oleshchuk said.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Ukraine introduced restrictions on energy supply across the country due to a "significant power shortage."

Russia claims fire at oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on May 17 after a drone attack, the regional operational headquarters claimed.
Author: Kateryna Denisova
