Air Force: Ukraine downs all 14 Russian drones launched overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down all 14 Shahed drones launched from Russia overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Nov. 22.

In addition, Russia launched a Kh-22 cruise missile at Ukraine, which failed to hit its target and fell in an open area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force said. The blast wave damaged residential buildings but did not cause any casualties.

The drones were launched from near the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, on the Sea of Azov.

Four of the Shahed drones were shot down as they headed in the direction of the Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts, and another reconnaissance drone was targeted by Ukraine's air defenses in Sumy Oblast, said Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev.

The Air Force added that air defenses in several other regions were involved in repelling the attacks, including Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.