News Feed, Ukraine, Air Force, Russia, Drone attacks, Energy infrastructure
Air Force: Ukraine downs all 13 Russian drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2024 7:33 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the unit of the mobile air defense group shoot down enemy drones using the ZU-23-2 Soviet 23-mm twin anti-aircraft gun on April 16, 2024 in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defenses downed all 13 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on May 18, according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Missile units of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, Air Force said in its morning update.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Ukraine introduced restrictions on energy supply across the country due to a "significant power shortage."

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea amid Russian claims of over 100 drones downed
Key updates on May 17: * Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea amid Russian claims of over 100 drones downed * Zelensky says Russia’s Kharkiv Oblast offensive advances as far as 10 km, halted by 1st defense line * Zelensky signs law amendments increasing fines for draft evad…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
3:21 PM

Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea overnight.

Ukrainian drones attacked several military facilities in Russia and in occupied Crimea overnight of May 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in special services. The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
