Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 out of 9 Russian drones launched overnight

by Abbey Fenbert April 16, 2024 7:33 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched nine Shahed attack drones at Ukraine overnight on April 16, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Ukrainian air defense units intercepted all nine drones, Oleshchuk said.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched the Shaheds from positions in Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Mobile firing groups shot down the drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

According to the news outlet Suspilne, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the early hours of April 16.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, common in multiple regions across the country.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Ukraine war latest: Deploying jets to protect Ukraine would lead to escalation, UK foreign secretary says
Key developments on April 15: * Deploying jets to protect Ukraine would lead to escalation, UK foreign secretary says * Source: Ukrainian forces hit command post in Russian-occupied Crimea * Netherlands, Germany, Canada to send drones to Ukraine * SBU: Ukraine’s modernized sea drones can carry…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
6:58 AM

US expands sanctions against Belarus.

The latest sanctions package targets entities that profit from Russia's war in Ukraine, including a state-owned machine tool building company, a radio communications firm, and a software development company.
1:20 AM

Zelensky: Allies can defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel.

"By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective," Zelensky said after a meeting with top military and security officials . "The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down."
5:30 PM

Netherlands, Germany, Canada to send drones to Ukraine.

Canada will send 450 SkyRanger multi-mission drones, while the Netherlands, in collaboration with Denmark and Germany, will supply Ukraine with Heidrun RQ-35 reconnaissance drones worth 200 million euros ($213 million).
1:34 PM

Macron says he hopes for Olympic truce.

"We want to work towards the Olympic truce and I think that this is an opportunity on which I will try to involve many of our partners," Macron said, speaking to BFMTV 100 days before the Olympics start in Paris.
