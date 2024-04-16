Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 out of 9 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched nine Shahed attack drones at Ukraine overnight on April 16, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Ukrainian air defense units intercepted all nine drones, Oleshchuk said.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched the Shaheds from positions in Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Mobile firing groups shot down the drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

According to the news outlet Suspilne, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the early hours of April 16.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, common in multiple regions across the country.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.