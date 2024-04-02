Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attack, Drone attack, War, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine
Russia attacks Ukraine with 10 drones overnight, causing fires

by Kateryna Denisova April 2, 2024 8:55 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukraine shot down nine of 10 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on April 2, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Mobile fire groups repelled the attack over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the report.

In the city of Dnipro, the debris caused two fires, which were extinguished, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.  A two-story building and a fire unit were reportedly damaged.

An energy facility in Kirovohrad Oblast came under Russian drone attack and caught fire, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported early on April 2. He did not specify when the attack took place.

Russian forces also launched a Kh-59 cruise missile from occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, Oleschuk said.

No casualties were reported in both oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22 and 29.

Ukraine war latest: Russia destroys ‘almost all’ energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, mayor says
Key developments on April 1: * Mayor: Russia destroys ‘almost all’ energy infrastructure in Kharkiv * Authorities: Russia uses 5 Zircon hypersonic missiles against Kyiv in 2024 * ISW: Russia may focus its potential offensive only in one operational direction * Poll: Most Ukrainians say they und…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Kateryna Denisova
