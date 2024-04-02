Russia attacks Ukraine with 10 drones overnight, causing fires

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down nine of 10 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on April 2, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Mobile fire groups repelled the attack over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the report.

In the city of Dnipro, the debris caused two fires, which were extinguished, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram. A two-story building and a fire unit were reportedly damaged.

An energy facility in Kirovohrad Oblast came under Russian drone attack and caught fire, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported early on April 2. He did not specify when the attack took place.

Russian forces also launched a Kh-59 cruise missile from occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, Oleschuk said.

No casualties were reported in both oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22 and 29.