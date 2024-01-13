Air Force: Ukraine downs 8 Russian missiles overnight, electronic countermeasures defend against 20 other weapons

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight missiles launched by Russia overnight and interrupted the trajectories of over 20 other weapons using electromagnetic countermeasures, the Air Force reported on Jan. 13.

According to the Air Force, Russia used 37 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and three attack drones to target regions across Ukraine in a mass attack on the morning of Jan. 13. So far, there have been no reports of casualties from local authorities.

Air defense forces shot down seven Kh-101 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided cruise missile. The Air Force believes Russia launched as many as 12 Kh-101 missiles and four Kh-59 missiles.

More than 20 other weapons "did not reach their targets as a result of active countermeasures by means of electronic warfare," the Air Force said.

"The "unparalleled" Russian missiles are getting worse and worse and fly wildly," the Air Force said, but reiterated this does not mean they do not pose a threat.

Missiles were downed in regions across the country. In central Ukraine, a missile was shot down over Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, damaging a building, but no casualties were reported. The rocket had not exploded, Governor Filip Pronin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported that "two enemy missiles are now scrap metal" after two cruise missiles were downed over the district of Kryvyi Rih.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the west of Ukraine, the local authorities said that a missile was downed above the region and that "critical infrastructure and the civilian population were not affected."

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus confirmed that air defense had been at work in the region and that Russia's attack had caused damage in an unspecified location.