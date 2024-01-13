Russia targets regions across Ukraine in mass missile attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out a mass attack against regions across Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 13, using a range of weapons, including hypersonic missiles, according to the local authorities and the Air Force.

Explosions were heard in Chernihiv Oblast in the north of Ukraine. Governor Vyacheslav Chaus confirmed that air defense had been at work in the region and that Russia's attack had caused damage in an unspecified location. "So far, there are no casaulties," Chaus said.

In central Ukraine, a missile was shot down over Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, damaging a building, but no casaulties were reported. The rocket had not exploded, Governor Filip Pronin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported that "two enemy missiles are now scrap metal" after two cruise missiles were downed over the district of Kryvyi Rih.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast. Governor Andrii Raikovych also reported that there were no casaulties in the region.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the west of Ukraine, the local authorities reported that a missile was downed above the region and that according to current information, "critical infrastructure and the civilian population were not affected."

Air defense forces were also at work in Rivne Oblast, and there were no casualties or damage, according to Governor Oleksandr Koval.

In Lviv, the air raid alert lasted from around 6:30 a.m. to around 8:25 a.m., and "several times rockets were dangerously close to Lviv Oblast," according to Governor Maksym Kozytsky.

Due to the air defense forces in the west of Ukraine, "rockets did not manage to enter the airspace of Lviv Oblast," Kozytsky said.