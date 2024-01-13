Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia targets regions across Ukraine in mass missile attack

by Elsa Court January 13, 2024 10:09 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo: A woman walks amid broken branches as result of snowstorm in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Jan. 8, 2024 . (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out a mass attack against regions across Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 13, using a range of weapons, including hypersonic missiles, according to the local authorities and the Air Force.

Explosions were heard in Chernihiv Oblast in the north of Ukraine. Governor Vyacheslav Chaus confirmed that air defense had been at work in the region and that Russia's attack had caused damage in an unspecified location. "So far, there are no casaulties," Chaus said.  

In central Ukraine, a missile was shot down over Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, damaging a building, but no casaulties were reported. The rocket had not exploded, Governor Filip Pronin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported that "two enemy missiles are now scrap metal" after two cruise missiles were downed over the district of Kryvyi Rih.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast. Governor Andrii Raikovych also reported that there were no casaulties in the region.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the west of Ukraine, the local authorities reported that a missile was downed above the region and that according to current information, "critical infrastructure and the civilian population were not affected."

Air defense forces were also at work in Rivne Oblast, and there were no casualties or damage, according to Governor Oleksandr Koval.

In Lviv, the air raid alert lasted from around 6:30 a.m. to around 8:25 a.m., and "several times rockets were dangerously close to Lviv Oblast," according to Governor Maksym Kozytsky.

Due to the air defense forces in the west of Ukraine, "rockets did not manage to enter the airspace of Lviv Oblast," Kozytsky said.

Minister: Over 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide released into air due to Russia’s recent attacks against Ukraine
Over 5,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide were emitted into the air as a result of Russia’s mass missile attacks against Ukraine on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, according to Environmental Protection Minister Ruslan Strilets.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.