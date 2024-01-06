Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 7 drones over Dnipro

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2024 1:59 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Dnipro on Jan. 6, 2024. (Photo: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
The Ukrainian Air Force downed seven drones during a Russian attack on Dnipro during the evening hours of Jan. 6, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

As a result of the attack, a residential building was damaged and cars were destroyed. Local emergency workers rescued six people, including two children. No civilian casualties were reported.

The attack comes a little over a week after Russia launched its largest air attack on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war on Dec. 29. Throughout the night, local authorities reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa. Around six people were killed in Dnipro alone.

"My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones. May all the victims of Russian terror rest in peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attack.

"And our utmost gratitude – the gratitude of Ukraine – goes out to everyone who is fighting and working to drive the enemy out of our land and to force Russia to end this war."

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
