Air Force: Ukraine downs 40 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 40 of the 45 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported on Feb. 11.

From the onset of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has utilized Crimea and other occupied territories in Ukraine as launch sites for missiles and other weapons targeting Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

The drones were destroyed over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said via his official Telegram page that the air alert in the capital lasted for almost two hours. All attack drones enemy heading for Kyiv have been destroyed by air defense forces on the outskirts of the city, according to Popko.