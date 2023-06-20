Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia targets critical infrastructure in Lviv

by Liliane Bivings June 20, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck critical infrastructure in Lviv early in the morning of June 20, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported on Telegram.

The mayor did not provide additional information on what was hit, but said that first responders were at the site of the strike where a fire had broken out. No casualties were reported.

Explosions were heard in the city of Lviv and the surrounding oblast around 5 a.m. on June 20, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported earlier.

The city of Lviv is located in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast. The region has largely been spared of Russian attacks, but is subject to occasional drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

Russia attacked Lviv Oblast with Iranian-made kamikaze drones on May 19.

Author: Liliane Bivings
