Russia attacks city of Zaporizhzhia and surrounding suburbs

Russia attacked the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding suburbs overnight on June 20, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported on Telegram.

According to the governor, the Russian attacks targeted communications infrastructure, a farming and agricultural enterprise, and a "popular recreation area." The governor did not provide additional details.

First responders are at the scene of the attack, the governor said. No casualties were reported.

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia just after 1 a.m. on June 20, the Suspilne news outlet reported on Telegram.