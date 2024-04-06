Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 drones, 3 missiles launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek April 6, 2024 9:35 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia overnight on April 6, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
Ukrainian forces shot down 28 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones, two Kh-101/555 cruise missiles, and a Kalibr cruise missile launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on April 6.

In total, Russian troops launched 32 Shahed-type drones from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Belgorod Oblast, two Kh-101/555 missiles from strategic bombers over Saratov Oblast, and one Kalibr missile from the Black Sea, according to the Air Force.

The S-300 missiles targeted Kharkiv shortly after midnight, where they killed six people and injured 11, local authorities said. Nine residential buildings, a kindergarten, a cafe, and other buildings and civilian property were reported as damaged.

Russian cruise missiles and drones targeted Kyiv Oblast but were all shot down, reportedly inflicting no casualties. Fallen debris started a fire in a non-residential building in one of the settlements of the oblast, the regional military administration reported.

The city of Zaporizhzhia also came under a Russian missile attack. Governor Ivan Fedorov said that no people were injured, but the strike reportedly damaged an aid center for displaced residents of occupied Melitopol and industrial enterprises.

Ukrainian cities saw an uptick in Russian missile and drone attacks in the past weeks as Kyiv faces air defense ammunition shortages. Moscow's troops have been intensifying strikes namely against the country's energy infrastructure.

UPDATE: 6 killed, 11 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv
Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of April 6, killing six people and injuring ten others, Kharkiv city mayor Ihor Terekhov stated via Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Martin Fornusek
