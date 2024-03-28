Skip to content
Russia launches 28 drones at Ukraine overnight, at least 2 injured

by Olena Goncharova and Dinara Khalilova March 28, 2024 7:50 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by debris from intercepted Russian drones during an overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 27-28, 2024. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
Ukraine shot down 26 of 28 Shahed-type drones Russia launched overnight on March 28 from Kursk region and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russian forces also targeted Ukraine with three X-22 cruise missiles, an X-31P anti-radar missile launched from the Black Sea, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile. It is unclear whether the missiles were intercepted.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire units were engaged in repelling the aerial assault. The attack drones were downed over Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Debris from intercepted drones caused fires in a residental area of the city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring two women aged 74 and 72, Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, said on Telegram.

The women suffered light injuries and were treated on the scene, he added.

The overnight drone attack also damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv, according to the regional governor. No casualties were reported.

Two people were wounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district when Russia hit it with artillery and a drone in the evening of March 27 and overnight, Governor Serhii Lysak said, without specifying which strike led to the casualties.

Air Force: Ukraine can down Zircon hypersonic missile with Patriot, SAMP/T
Air Force spokesperson Ilia Yevlash’s statement came after reports that Russian troops had used Zircon ballistic missiles in a March 25 attack on Kyiv. The researchers continue to examine the debris to determine what type of missile was launched.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Authors: Olena Goncharova, Dinara Khalilova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.