Air Force: Ukraine downs 22 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight

by Olena Goncharova January 18, 2024 7:44 AM 1 min read
Fragments of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 (Russia named Geran 2), displayed in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces shot down 22 of the 33 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said via its official Telegram page on Jan. 18.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Kursk region, according to the Air Force. At least two S-300 missiles targeting Kharkiv Oblast were launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

The drones mainly targeted Ukraine's northern and southern oblasts.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups have been used to repel the air attack. The drones were downed over Sumy, Mykolaiv. Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

At least four of the 22 drones were downed over northeastern Sumy Oblast, damaging a warehouse and several trucks.

Author: Olena Goncharova
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.