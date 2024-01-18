Air Force: Ukraine downs 22 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 22 of the 33 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said via its official Telegram page on Jan. 18.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Kursk region, according to the Air Force. At least two S-300 missiles targeting Kharkiv Oblast were launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

The drones mainly targeted Ukraine's northern and southern oblasts.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups have been used to repel the air attack. The drones were downed over Sumy, Mykolaiv. Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

At least four of the 22 drones were downed over northeastern Sumy Oblast, damaging a warehouse and several trucks.