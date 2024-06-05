Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 22 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Kateryna Hodunova June 5, 2024 10:28 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remain of Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used in the attack on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces downed 22 of the 27 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on June 5, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were reportedly launched from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk Oblast, located around 95 kilometers (around 60 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Anti-aircraft systems and electronic warfare units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force, intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts, according to Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

In Poltava Oblast, the Russian drone hit an industrial facility, injuring a man, local governor Filip Pronin reported. The man refused to be hospitalized.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, drone debris destroyed a house in the Buzke community. Nearly 10 houses and two cars were damaged, according to the local military administration.

No casualties or damage were reported in other oblasts due to the drone attack at the time of the publication.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
