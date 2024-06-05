Air Force: Ukraine downs 22 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces downed 22 of the 27 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on June 5, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were reportedly launched from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk Oblast, located around 95 kilometers (around 60 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Anti-aircraft systems and electronic warfare units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force, intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts, according to Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

In Poltava Oblast, the Russian drone hit an industrial facility, injuring a man, local governor Filip Pronin reported. The man refused to be hospitalized.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, drone debris destroyed a house in the Buzke community. Nearly 10 houses and two cars were damaged, according to the local military administration.

No casualties or damage were reported in other oblasts due to the drone attack at the time of the publication.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.