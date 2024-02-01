Air Force: Ukraine downs 2 of 4 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units shot down two of the four attack Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Feb. 1. The two drones were intercepted over Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier, Russian forces hit the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

The village was attacked at around 9:50 p.m. local time and approximately 38 people were evacuated, with four of them treated for potential injuries on the spot. The roof, facade of the building, and windows were damaged.

Russian forces have regularly launched the attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas.

Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that Nikopol district was shelled overnight on Feb. 1 with artillery. No casualties were reported following the attack.