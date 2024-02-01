Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 2 of 4 Russian drones launched overnight

by Olena Goncharova February 1, 2024 7:56 AM 1 min read
The remains of a Russian drone in the courtyard of a residential building following an attack in Kharkiv on Jan. 30, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units shot down two of the four attack Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Feb. 1. The two drones were intercepted over Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier, Russian forces hit the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

The village was attacked at around 9:50 p.m. local time and approximately 38 people were  evacuated, with four of them treated for potential injuries on the spot. The roof, facade of the building, and windows were damaged.

Russian forces have regularly launched the attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas.

Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that Nikopol district was shelled overnight on Feb. 1 with artillery. No casualties were reported following the attack.

Understanding Zelensky’s decree on Russian lands ‘historically inhabited by Ukrainians’
Unity Day, observed on Jan. 22 in Ukraine as a state holiday, typically commemorates the 1919 unification of eastern and western Ukraine. But this year, the date garnered attention for a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky relating to modern-day Russian territories that were historically p…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.