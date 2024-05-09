Air Force: Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 17 of 20 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 9.

The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula. Missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Odesa Oblast. Local authorities didn'd provide any information on the aftermath of the attack.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Ukraine suffers a critical shortage of air defense systems due to delays caused by Congress in passing U.S. military aid, giving Russian forces the opportunity to launch renewed assaults on energy infrastructure.

Russia's latest attack overnight on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeted energy infrastructure.

At least three thermal power plants were damaged, according to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK. The company did not specify the location of the plants but said that the equipment was damaged "seriously."