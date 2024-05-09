Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones

by Olena Goncharova May 9, 2024 7:15 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2024. Members of the group protect the Ukrainian sky from the Russian ‘Shahed’ (or ‘Geran’) drones. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 17 of 20 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 9.

The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula. Missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Odesa Oblast. Local authorities didn'd provide any information on the aftermath of the attack.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.  Ukraine suffers a critical shortage of air defense systems due to delays caused by Congress in passing U.S. military aid, giving Russian forces the opportunity to launch renewed assaults on energy infrastructure.

Russia's latest attack overnight on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeted energy infrastructure.

At least three thermal power plants were damaged, according to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK. The company did not specify the location of the plants but said that the equipment was damaged "seriously."

Military: Russian assault groups break into Krasnohorivka, blocked at local plant
Small Russian assault groups broke into the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, but their advance was blocked at a local plant, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Army TV on May 8.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
2:25 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.
