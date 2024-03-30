This Week in Ukraine S2 E12 – Is Ukraine running out of air defense missiles?

This audio is created with AI assistance

Season 2 Episode 12 is dedicated to Ukraine's struggles with air defense, amid intensifying Russian missile attacks.



Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by security expert Fabian Hoffmann, who is a doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo.

