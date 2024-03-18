Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 17 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat March 18, 2024 7:51 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed drone downed by Ukrainian forces. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 17 of the 22 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on March 18.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region.

Russian forces also launched five S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles onto Kharkiv Oblast, as well as two Kh-59 guided missiles onto Sumy Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launches.

The drones were intercepted over Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Rivne oblasts.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on March 17, Ukraine’s air defense downed 35 Russian drone launched at Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
