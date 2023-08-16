Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 kamikaze drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 13 Russian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones overnight, the Air Force reported on Aug. 16.

"The Russian aggressor attacked our peaceful cities and villages with drones. The protectors of the sky destroyed 13 Shaheds." the Air Force said.

The Air Force reported late on Aug. 15 that Russia had launched a number of Shahed kamikaze drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase in Krasnodar Oblast.

Of the total number, 11 drones have been shot down over Odesa Oblast and two over Mykolaiv Oblast, local officials said.