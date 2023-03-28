Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 5:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones and guided bombs overnight on the evening of March 27, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

In total, Russia launched 13 Shahed-136 and 131 "kamikaze" drones, 12 of which Ukraine's air defenses shot down, the Air Force said. It also attacked Ukraine with one Granat-4 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and two KABs, a Russian precision guided weapon.

According to the Air Force, the drone attacks were carried out from the north and southeast.

Russia Su-35 fighter jets took off from the Morozvosk Airfield in Russia's Rostov region and attacked Kherson Oblast with two guided bombs, the Air Force also said.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko reported that Ukraine’s air defense destroyed every Russian drone near Kyiv used for the March 27 attack on the capital.

Popko said remnants of a downed drone have been found in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where a store caught fire during the attack.

Ukraine holds back on southern counteroffensive, soldiers say
Zaporizhzhia Oblast – In a split-second, two Ukrainian jets appear over the road, releasing chaff that sets off a couple of Russian anti-aircraft missiles. It allows one of the planes to hit a Russian position that billows with black smoke rising over the trees, leaving no doubt on how close the
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
