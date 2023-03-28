Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones and guided bombs overnight on the evening of March 27, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

In total, Russia launched 13 Shahed-136 and 131 "kamikaze" drones, 12 of which Ukraine's air defenses shot down, the Air Force said. It also attacked Ukraine with one Granat-4 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and two KABs, a Russian precision guided weapon.

According to the Air Force, the drone attacks were carried out from the north and southeast.

Russia Su-35 fighter jets took off from the Morozvosk Airfield in Russia's Rostov region and attacked Kherson Oblast with two guided bombs, the Air Force also said.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko reported that Ukraine’s air defense destroyed every Russian drone near Kyiv used for the March 27 attack on the capital.

Popko said remnants of a downed drone have been found in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where a store caught fire during the attack.