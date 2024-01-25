Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 11 out of 14 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 25, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Azov Sea, and Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said. The drones were downed above Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles launched from Belgorod region.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said one of the enterprises in the Kryvorizkyi district was damaged in the drone attack. No casualties were reported.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.