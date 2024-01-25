Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova January 25, 2024 7:37 AM 1 min read
One of the Russian attack drones downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only.) (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 11 out of 14 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 25, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Azov Sea, and Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said. The drones were downed above Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles launched from Belgorod region.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said one of the enterprises in the Kryvorizkyi district was damaged in the drone attack. No casualties were reported.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Russian drone attack hits Odesa, 2 casualties reported
Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said there were two casualties, but did not provide details on the victims. The drones hit an industrial facility and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
Author: Olena Goncharova
