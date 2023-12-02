Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones, 1 missile launched by Russia overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 9:22 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed drone downed by Ukrainian forces. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces downed 10 of the 11 Shahed attack drones and a Kh-59 cruise missile launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 1.

The drones, which had been launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, were downed over Odesa Oblast.

The one remaining drone hit infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, causing a fire to break out, the Southern Defense Forces reported.

The fire was "quickly extinguished" and no casualties were reported.

The cruise missile was downed near the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The night before, Ukrainian forces downed 18 of 25 attack drones and one of two Kh-59 cruise missiles launched by Russia.

Russian drones use Ukrainian SIMs for flight guidance
Ukrainian SIM cards issued by the Kyivstar operator have been found in downed Shahed drones, local media reported on Dec. 1.
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
