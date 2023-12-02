Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones, 1 missile launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed 10 of the 11 Shahed attack drones and a Kh-59 cruise missile launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 1.

The drones, which had been launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, were downed over Odesa Oblast.

The one remaining drone hit infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, causing a fire to break out, the Southern Defense Forces reported.

The fire was "quickly extinguished" and no casualties were reported.

The cruise missile was downed near the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The night before, Ukrainian forces downed 18 of 25 attack drones and one of two Kh-59 cruise missiles launched by Russia.