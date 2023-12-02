Russian drones use Ukrainian SIMs for flight guidance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian SIM cards issued by the Kyivstar mobile operator have been found in downed Shahed drones, local media reported on Dec. 1.

Russian drone operators are exploiting the Kyivstar network to better steer and direct the Shahed UAVs towards targets, most of which have been critical energy infrastructure, the ISW says.

The Kyivstar company, a subsidiary of Netherlands-incorporated holding company VEON, says it is working with law enforcement.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat confirmed in a statement to local media that a 4G SIM with a Kyivstar SIM card was found in a Russian UAV.

“It is clear that all that exists is studied by experts, and it is not always necessary to disclose whether we know something or not. But there are such cases. They are publicized.”