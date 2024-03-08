Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Air Force, War, Aircraft, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine attacks Russian planes at distance of over 150 kilometers

by Kateryna Denisova March 8, 2024 4:31 PM 2 min read
Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk presents awards to the soldiers of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces, who defend Kyiv Oblast and other areas on June 20, 2023. (Photo: Mykola Oleshchuk/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military attacked Russian planes at a distance of over 150 kilometers, reported Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Air Force commander, saying that results are still being clarified.

Previous reports indicate that 13 Russian warplanes were downed in February and two more in March. This list includes 12 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was reportedly downed in January.

Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force's spokesperson, attributed this success to air defense systems supplied by Ukraine's allies.

According to Oleshchuk, the loss of the aircraft led to a "significant" reduction in the number of Russia’s guided bomb strikes, the weapons that Ukraine is not yet able to counter.

"The enemy continues to attack our positions with guided aerial bombs, but they don't dare to fly too close anymore," the commander noted.

Also, there are still no A-50s over the Azov Sea and in other areas since the second one was downed on Feb. 23, "which decreases the ability to conduct radar reconnaissance," according to Oleshchuk.

Air Force commander claims that the Russian pilots began discussing the decisions of Russia's military leadership, following a recent uptick of downed planes.

“Such talks, and possibly sabotage, during the occupiers' missions, will only increase when the Air Force receives more tools from its Western partners to protect our skies from air attacks,” Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 672 aircraft — 347 planes and 325 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in 2 weeks. How?
Ukraine reported the downing of 13 Russian warplanes within the last two weeks, among the highest Russian Air Force losses since the early days of the full-scale invasion. This list includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 ai…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, to meet Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.