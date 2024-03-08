General Staff: Russia has lost 422,310 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 422,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 8.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,706 tanks, 12,798 armored fighting vehicles, 13,598 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,375 artillery systems, 1,011 multiple launch rocket systems, 704 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,963 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.