News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 422,310 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
Medics evacuate a wounded soldier who tripped a petal mine as evacuation takes place in darkness in the middle of a damaged forest on Jan. 27, 2024 around Kupiansk, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 422,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 8.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,706 tanks, 12,798 armored fighting vehicles, 13,598 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,375 artillery systems, 1,011 multiple launch rocket systems, 704 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,963 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
