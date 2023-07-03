Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 13 out of the 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on July 3.

The remaining four drones that Ukraine's air defenses didn't shoot down did not reach their targets, according to the Air Force.

No casualties were reported based on preliminary information, the Air Force wrote in its post.

Over the course of the night, air raid alerts were activated in several central, eastern, and southern regions and the Air Force warned of the threat of missile and drone attacks.

Explosions that occurred in Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts were the result of Ukraine's air defenses operating in the area, the Air Force reported earlier.

The Telegram post also said that over the past few days, the Air Force has carried out "dozens of sorties, 15 of them aimed at the enemy's facilities, equipment, logistics, and manpower."