Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight

by Liliane Bivings July 3, 2023 8:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 13 out of the 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on July 3.

The remaining four drones that Ukraine's air defenses didn't shoot down did not reach their targets, according to the Air Force.

No casualties were reported based on preliminary information, the Air Force wrote in its post.

Over the course of the night, air raid alerts were activated in several central, eastern, and southern regions and the Air Force warned of the threat of missile and drone attacks.

Explosions that occurred in Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts were the result of Ukraine's air defenses operating in the area, the Air Force reported earlier.

The Telegram post also said that over the past few days, the Air Force has carried out "dozens of sorties, 15 of them aimed at the enemy's facilities, equipment, logistics, and manpower."

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
