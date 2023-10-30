Air Force: Russia attacks Ukraine with 12 drones, 2 missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 12 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and two Kh-59 guided missiles at Ukraine overnight on Oct. 30, the Air Force wrote.

Ukraine’s air defenses reportedly shot down all of the drones and missiles over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The missiles were launched from Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the drones were flying from Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, according to the Air Force.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, air defenses destroyed five Shahed–131/136 drones, Governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.

The debris from one of the downed drones caused a fire at a farm in the Bashtanka district, according to Kim. No casualties were reported.

The Kh-59 missiles were downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with their remains falling in the Dnipro district, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

A five-story building, a private residence, and a car were damaged, but there were no casualties, Lysak said.

There were no damages to civilian infrastructure and casualties in Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts, according to the regional authorities. They didn’t specify how many aerial targets were downed over the regions.

Authorities in Kherson, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts haven’t reported on the attack and its consequences in their regions.