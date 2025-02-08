Skip to content
Air Force reports shooting down 67 Russian drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 12:54 PM 1 min read
The Shahed Geran-2 parts seen at the Military Research Lab of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Analysis Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 2023. The Shahed Geran-2 was painted in black to make it harder to see by Ukrainian air defense. The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Analysis work with debris of Russian missiles and drones to see what kind of Western parts are found in missiles and drones. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine's Air Force reported on Feb. 8 that air defense had shot down 67 Russian Shahed and other drones across the country overnight.

The drone attack targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts, the Air Force said on Telegram.

The Air Force also said that it had lost track of 71 decoy drones launched during the attack alongside the combat drones, saying that there were "no negative consequences."

Russia has launched daily drone attacks against Ukraine, forcing civilians — even in cities far from the front line — to live under constant threat. The drones have often targeted critical infrastructure, sometimes leaving people without water, heating, or electricity.

In November 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops were launching about ten times as many Shahed-type drones at Ukraine compared to the previous fall.

News Feed

9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
