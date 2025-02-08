Air Force reports shooting down 67 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Feb. 8 that air defense had shot down 67 Russian Shahed and other drones across the country overnight.

The drone attack targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts, the Air Force said on Telegram.

The Air Force also said that it had lost track of 71 decoy drones launched during the attack alongside the combat drones, saying that there were "no negative consequences."

Russia has launched daily drone attacks against Ukraine, forcing civilians — even in cities far from the front line — to live under constant threat. The drones have often targeted critical infrastructure, sometimes leaving people without water, heating, or electricity.

In November 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops were launching about ten times as many Shahed-type drones at Ukraine compared to the previous fall.