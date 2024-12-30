Ukraine shot down 21 Russian drones overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 21 Russian attack drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Dec. 30.

According to the report, Russia launched a total of 43 drones from its Krasnodar Krai region.

The Air Force said it also lost track of the 22 decoy drones that Russia launched alongside the attack ones.

The drones were shot down over the Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the Air Force said.

The debris from downed drones damaged residential houses in Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts, reads the report.

Earlier in the day, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said that facades and roofs of five residential buildings were damaged in his oblast following the attack. No casualties have been reported.

Over the past several months, Russia has intensified its drone attacks across Ukraine, often targeting critical infrastructure to deprive civilians of power, water, and gas.

On Dec. 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has escalated its aerial assault on Ukraine, launching more than 280 KAB-guided bombs, nearly 370 attack drones, and over 80 missiles in the past week.

"Our cities and communities are under constant Russian attacks. Even on Christmas night, Russia organized a massive air attack," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, sharing footage of the destruction across Ukraine.