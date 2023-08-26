Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs

Air Force: 3 pilots killed in crash above Zhytomyr Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 26, 2023 7:26 PM 2 min read
The site of the crash of two Air Force jets, which killed three pilots, on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo: State Bureau of Investigations / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Ukrainian pilots were killed on Aug. 25 when their planes collided in the sky, the Air Force confirmed on Aug. 26.

Among the dead is a well-known pilot from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, who had the call-sign Juice.

The pilot had over 14,000 followers on Twitter and frequently used his platform to advocate for the provision of F-16s to Ukraine.  

The crash involved two L-39 training jets that were flying above Zhytomyr Oblast.

"This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us," the Air Force said in a statement, and expressed condolences to the pilots' families.

The State Bureau of Investigations said that it has started a probe into the accident to find out what went wrong.

The bureau will investigate "the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with the rules of preparation for flights," and the black boxes of the jets.

"The loss of each soldier is a huge loss for the entire country," the Bureau said.

The preliminary investigation has assessed there may have been a violation of flight rules or preparation for the flight. The crime carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison, according to Article 416 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk




Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.


Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.