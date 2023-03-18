Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: 11 out of 16 Shahed drones downed by Ukraine overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2023 2:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine late on March 17, Air Force reported.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from two directions.

Russia launched Shahed drones from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said that Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but two other drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk.

Air defense forces shot down all the drones over Kyiv, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said.

Late on March 17, Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Military: Russia's troops attempting to surround Bakhmut, suffering heavy losses
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.