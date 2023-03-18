Air Force: 11 out of 16 Shahed drones downed by Ukraine overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine late on March 17, Air Force reported.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from two directions.

Russia launched Shahed drones from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said that Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but two other drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk.

Air defense forces shot down all the drones over Kyiv, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said.

Late on March 17, Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.