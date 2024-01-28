Air defense downs Russian Kh-59 missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided cruise missile over the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 28, Ukraine's Eastern Air Command said.

The Suspilne news outlet reported earlier at 3:00 p.m. local time that explosions were heard in the area.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed at 3:15 p.m. that the missile had been downed.

Lysak did not report on any damage or casualties that may have been caused by the fallen missile or its debris.

Falling debris from a downed missile injured a man in the city of Dnipro on Jan. 24, Lysak said.