Air defense downs Russian Kh-59 missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Nate Ostiller January 28, 2024 2:40 PM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided cruise missile over the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 28, Ukraine's Eastern Air Command said.

The Suspilne news outlet reported earlier at 3:00 p.m. local time that explosions were heard in the area.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed at 3:15 p.m. that the missile had been downed.

Lysak did not report on any damage or casualties that may have been caused by the fallen missile or its debris.

Falling debris from a downed missile injured a man in the city of Dnipro on Jan. 24, Lysak said.

Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast town wounds 3, including a child
An overnight Russian strike on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast wounded three, including a child, the regional Prosecutor’s Office said on Jan. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Nate Ostiller
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
