Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast town wounds 3, including a child

An overnight Russian strike on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast wounded three, including a child, the regional Prosecutor's Office said on Jan. 28.

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the town located just outside Pokrosvk, a Ukrainian stronghold in the western part of Donetsk Oblast.

A 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man suffered mine-blast injuries, cut wounds, and bruises, and a 30-year-old was diagnosed with a head injury, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office. All victims received emergency care after the attack at around 1.30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

In addition to the injuries, 14 apartment buildings, educational institutions, and nine cars were damaged, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region," the statement on Facebook said.