Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast town wounds 3, including a child

by Asami Terajima January 28, 2024 11:34 AM 1 min read
A photo captured at an attack site in Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 28, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight Russian strike on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast wounded three, including a child, the regional Prosecutor's Office said on Jan. 28.

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the town located just outside Pokrosvk, a Ukrainian stronghold in the western part of Donetsk Oblast.

A 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man suffered mine-blast injuries, cut wounds, and bruises, and a 30-year-old was diagnosed with a head injury, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office. All victims received emergency care after the attack at around 1.30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

In addition to the injuries, 14 apartment buildings, educational institutions, and nine cars were damaged, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region," the statement on Facebook said.

‘I wanted to save lives.’ How pregnant medic kept working on front line amid heavy combat
In between rescue missions in eastern Ukraine, in the midst of heavy combat, Yuliia Romanenko got some elating news: she was expecting a child. But she did not even consider quitting her job as a combat medic with the 67th Mechanized Brigade, which was fighting near Bakhmut, the hottest front
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
