Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures man

Falling debris from a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro injured one man, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Jan. 24.

Several media outlets reported that explosions were heard Dnipro in the afternoon of Jan. 24, following a national air raid alert.

Two missiles were downed above the city by Ukrainian air defense and the debris then fell on a building belonging to a business, Lysak said.

A 38-year-old man was injured and is in the hospital in a moderate condition, having suffered an injury to his head, Lysak reported. The building is also damaged.

Air Command East reported that one of its units had downed two Kh-59 cruise missiles. Lysak said on Jan. 23 that a missile had been downed over Dnipro, which Air Command East also said was a Kh-59 missile.