Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures man

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2024 4:07 PM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro injured one man, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Jan. 24.

Several media outlets reported that explosions were heard Dnipro in the afternoon of Jan. 24, following a national air raid alert.

Two missiles were downed above the city by Ukrainian air defense and the debris then fell on a building belonging to a business, Lysak said.

A 38-year-old man was injured and is in the hospital in a moderate condition, having suffered an injury to his head, Lysak reported. The building is also damaged.

Air Command East reported that one of its units had downed two Kh-59 cruise missiles. Lysak said on Jan. 23 that a missile had been downed over Dnipro, which Air Command East also said was a Kh-59 missile.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
