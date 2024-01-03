Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Aerial targets shot down over Belgorod, Russian official claims

by Abbey Fenbert January 3, 2024 6:19 AM 2 min read
A sign reads "Belgorod, the city of military glory" at the entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units shot down multiple targets over Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 3, Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

The city of Belgorod lies about 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A Dec. 30 attack on the city killed 24 people and injured over 100 others. Russia attributed the attack to Ukraine, though Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Gladkov said air defense units intercepted multiple "targets" on Jan. 3, though he did not specify what the targets were.

"Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod district — several aerial targets were shot down on the approach to the city," he said shortly after 5 a.m. local time.

He later announced that a missile warning was activated throughout Belgorod and warned residents to seek shelter.

For the past five days, Russian forces have launched waves of large-scale missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities, targeting residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Jan. 1 that Russia would intensify attacks in retaliation for the strike on Belgorod.

During the latest round of attacks against Ukraine on Jan. 2, a Russian missile struck the Russian village of Petropavlovka in Voronezh Oblast, which borders Belgorod Oblast and Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that six buildings were damaged and that there were no casualties.  

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.