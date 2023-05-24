Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian occupation forces to abduct more children in Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 4:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupation forces in Luhansk Oblast are preparing to abduct more children under the false pretense of conducting "medical examinations," the National Resistance Center reported on May 23.

The National Resistance Center previously reported on April 12 that over 100,000 Ukrainian children from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have been recommended so-called "medical treatment."

The majority of Ukrainian children have been recommended for medical treatment in Russia, and parents cannot refuse treatment without being threatened with losing their parental rights, the center said.

Since the start of 2023, 75,000 children in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to medical examinations, of which 39,000 were "prescribed to seek treatment" in Russia, according to the report.

Pathologies were "detected" in 66,000 of the 94,000 children examined in Luhansk Oblast, the National Resistance Center wrote.

Some doctors are pressuring parents into giving bribes in order for them not to report any illnesses, the National Resistance Center added.

The National Resistance Center urged Ukrainians in occupied Luhansk Oblast not to allow their children to undergo any "medical examination," stressing that they will be forcibly relocated to Russia and most likely end up in an orphanage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
