Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ABC News: Biden says Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 2:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with ABC News, U.S. President Joe Biden said he has ruled out giving Ukraine advanced fighter jets “for now.”

When asked whether President Volodymyr Zelensky needs F-16 fighter jets, Biden responded by saying, “he doesn’t need F-16s now.”

He added that there is “no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military now, to provide F-16s.”

However, Biden noted that there is no way to know what Ukraine would need in the future.

“Look, we’re sending him what our seasoned military thinks he needs now,” Biden said. “He needs tanks, he needs artillery, he needs air defense, including another HIMAR(s).”

Biden added that the U.S. is sending Kyiv what is necessary for Ukraine “to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall.”

Zelensky has repeatedly asked his Western allies to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

On Jan. 30, Biden dismissed Zelensky’s request, saying that the U.S. will not be providin Kyiv with the jets.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Biden reaffirmed his vow that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” adding that “brutality will never grind down the will of the free.”

On Feb. 24, the U.S. also imposed additional sanctions on Russia, and announced $10 billion and $2 billion aid packages for Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.