Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian Railways, Business, Ukrainian economy, Ukraine at war, Anti-corruption
Edit post

25% more passengers traveled by Ukrainian railways this year compared to 2023

by Rachel Amran May 2, 2024 6:16 PM 2 min read
Workers maintain trains from Ukraine's state-owned railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, at the Kyiv Rail depot on Nov. 25, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

More than 8 million passengers traveled on Ukrainian Railways' trains between January and April 2024, indicating a 25% person increase compared to 2023, the company reported on May 2.

Ukraine's state-owned railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, announced on Twitter that a total of 8.43 million passengers traveled on Ukrainian Railways' trains between January and April 2024.  Around 6.78 million passengers traveled through Ukrainian Railways during the same time frame in 2023.  Additionally, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that 93% of the company's domestic trains arrived on time.

Throughout the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's state-owned railway has played a significant role in maintaining interstate and domestic travel. The airspace above Ukraine has remained closed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, meaning that road or rail travel is required to enter or exit Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates services to Warsaw, Chelm, and Przemysl in Poland, Vienna in Austria, and Chisinau in Moldova. Trains also run to Chop, a town on the border with Hungary, allowing passengers to connect with trains to Budapest.

In total, the company transported 25 million passengers in long-distance trains in 2023.

However, Ukrzaliznytsia has been subject to major corruption investigations in the past two years. Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) recently announced that seven individuals, including a former presidential advisor, associated with the company are accused of having embezzled Hr 95 million ($2.4 million) from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes
In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 PM

US says Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Chloropicrin is often used as an herbicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to its vapors can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, internal organs.
9:12 AM

NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.