The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Polls, Ceasefire, Russia
Edit post

77% of Ukrainians positive about 30-day ceasefire, poll shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 25, 2025 12:53 PM 2 min read
A woman wrapped in a Ukrainian flag stands in front of the war memorial to Ukrainian soldiers fallen during the ongoing war on Feb. 18, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Zinchenko / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 77% of Ukrainians view the proposed 30-day ceasefire positively, according to an Omnibus opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and published on March 25.

In turn, 17% of Ukrainians expressed negative views toward the idea: 8% believe it would weaken Ukraine, 7% see it as a desperate move by the Ukrainian authorities due to the challenging situation at the front, and 2% consider it a step toward Ukraine's surrender.

The U.S. and Ukraine initially supported a broader 30-day ceasefire, including a halt to ground operations, but Russia rejected the proposal unless it included conditions that would weaken Ukraine's defense capabilities, such as a suspension of foreign military aid.

Before the proposed conditions, 47% of respondents who viewed the ceasefire positively believed it would expose Russia's unwillingness to negotiate in good faith.

Between March 19 and March 21, opposition to Russia's ceasefire conditions increased sharply. Around 79% of respondents deemed Russia's conditions categorically unacceptable, while only 16% were willing to consider them, including 14% who found the terms difficult but not entirely dismissible.

The Kremlin later claimed that it had ordered a 30-day halt to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv also supported a mutual halt on energy strikes but later accused Russia of continuing attacks on civilian targets.

An overwhelming 82% of Ukrainians believe Kyiv should continue fighting regardless of external circumstances. Even in the event of a complete halt on U.S. military support, only 8% said they would lean toward surrender.

If the ceasefire comes without security guarantees, 62% would strongly oppose it, while 32% would reluctantly support it. Should Ukraine secure even minimal security guarantees, more than half of respondents would accept the truce.

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random sample of mobile phone numbers across government-controlled regions of Ukraine. A total of 1,326 respondents were interviewed.

Ukraine, US conclude another round of talks in Riyadh, media reports
Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are scheduled to meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, AFP reported, citing a source within the Ukrainian delegation.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.