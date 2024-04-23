7 injured, including 2 children, in Russia's attack on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces hit a residential area in Odesa with drones overnight on April 23, wounding seven people, including two children, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

According to the military, a fire broke out at the site of the attack. At least 14 apartments were damaged in the city following the strike.

First responders have been dispatched to the site and reportedly rescued 34 people, including three children. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Air Force earlier warned about drone threat for Ukraine's Odesa and Kyiv oblasts.

Ukraine’s southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing multiple casualties among civilians.