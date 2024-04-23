Skip to content
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Russian attack, Drone attacks, Ukraine
7 injured, including 2 children, in Russia's attack on Odesa

by Olena Goncharova April 23, 2024 4:55 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Odesa on the Black Sea in the early morning on Feb. 24, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Russian forces hit a residential area in Odesa with drones overnight on April 23, wounding seven people, including two children, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

According to the military, a fire broke out at the site of the attack. At least 14 apartments were damaged in the city following the strike.

First responders have been dispatched to the site and reportedly rescued 34 people, including three children. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Air Force earlier warned about drone threat for Ukraine's Odesa and Kyiv oblasts.

Ukraine’s southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing multiple casualties among civilians.

Russia partially destroys Kharkiv TV tower
Russian forces struck a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on April 22, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
