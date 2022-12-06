Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
60 Ukrainian service members return home in new prisoner exchange with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 2:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak said that Russia had released 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war under the prisoner exchange on Dec. 6.

He added that among those who returned home were soldiers who fought in the port city of Mariupol. Yermak said that some soldiers were held in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where an explosion on July 29 killed over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Some of the released service members were injured, according to Yermak.

The exchange took place on Dec. 6, Ukraine's Armed Forces Day.

“This is the best news on the holiday because the heroes must be alive,” Yermak said.

On Dec. 6, Ukraine also returned the bodies of 49 fallen soldiers, the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry reported.

Under the previous prisoner exchange on Dec. 1, Ukraine brought back 50 prisoners of war. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it also received 50 people back as part of the prisoner swap.

Between mid-March and November, Ukraine returned more than 1,130 prisoners of war, according to the Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners.

Ukraine has reportedly returned 827 fallen servicepeople thus far.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, 2,500 Ukrainian prisoners of war were in Russian captivity as of late September.

The Kyiv Independent
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.